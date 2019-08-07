Marie Louise Lewis of Twentynine Palms, age 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the loving home of her family in Hemet.
Born July 13, 1940, in Eugene, Oregon, she was the oldest of four children born to Douglas and Elinor Hutchison.
She was the loving wife of Kenneth Cecil Lewis and is survived by her two daughters, Louise Ann Lewis, of Hemet, and Virginia Lee Foley, of Bonsall, as well as four grandchildren, Andrea Louise McMahan, Kayla Lynea Jimenez, Katelyn Marie Foley and Genevieve Elinor Foley, and three great-grandchildren, her brother Douglas Hutchison, of Tuscon, Arizona, her sister, Georgia Brown, of Safford, Arizona, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; who all loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents and her brother Roy Hutchison.
Marie served her country in the U.S. Navy. She was a longtime resident of Twentynine Palms with many ties to the community.
She was a devoted member of the Desert Congregational Church, as well as a sorority sister in the Beta Sigma Phi local chapter.
Marie retired from the National Park Service in Twentynine Palms. Marie had a variety of jobs working for civil service on the Marine Corps base at Twentynine Palms.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Desert Congregational Church at 5688 Sunrise Road in Twentynine Palms. A luncheon will be served in the church hall for those in attendance.
The interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, where her husband, Ken, is buried, sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Marie and K.C. Lewis to Desert Congregational Church, 5688 Sunrise Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277.
