Ila Marie Lewis, a 48-year resident of Yucca Valley, passed away at home on March 4, 2020.
The daughter of Arthur and Beulah Stafford, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy David Lewis; her son Jay Lewis; and her daughter, Twyla Meese.
Ila retired as a merchandise clerk after 20 years with Vons in Yucca Valley. She was a talented and gifted artist of many mediums and enjoyed china painting. She could turn anything she saw into a work of art.
She loved playing bunco with friends, attending weekly art classes and spending time and traveling with her best friend and family.
Ila was a no-nonsense kind of gal with a generous heart.
She was a member of the Yucca Valley Church of the Nazarene and was associated with the Chaparral Artists group.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rhiney and Janine Lewis; her daughter-in-law, Cyndy Lewis; her grandchildren, Marisa and Travis Papaleo; Tiffany and Robb Teeter, Julie and Shane Eckert, Camron and Jen Smith; Troy Lewis, Chance Lewis, James Lewis, Bree Lewis, her 11 great-grandchildren; and her lifelong best friend, Peggy Norton.
Ila will be forever remembered by all who had the blessing of knowing her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Church of the Nazarene, 56248 Buena Vista Drive, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
