Thelma “Thea” Lou Wells McCallum, of Yucca Valley, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020, at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio.
The daughter of Norman Fredrick Wells and Thelma Lorene Croutch, she was born May 10, 1940, in Upland, San Bernardino County.
Thea worked as a grocery store cashier for 20 years. She was also a bank teller and a homemaker.
She loved outdoor activities and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Norma Arnold, of Boise, Idaho, Linda Koplein, of Baker City, Oregon, and Norman Wells, of Burbank, Washington; her three children, Larry Stockman, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, Robert Stockman, of La Quinta, and Debbie Skillern, of Blanchard, Oklahoma.
She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Thea will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Services planned at Joshua Tree Memorial Park will be postponed. A date and time to be announced after health restrictions have been lifted.
Commented