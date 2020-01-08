Barbara Ann Dexter, a 25-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at her home on Jan. 1, 2020. She was 69 years old.
The daughter of Phillip and Mae Quane, she was born Feb. 6, 1950, in Janesville, Wisconsin.
She worked as a computer systems analyst for 15 years.
Barbara loved to RV with family and friends. One of her favorite places to camp and have fun was San Felipe, Mexico.
Her parents and her older sister, Janet, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Lynda Rodriguez, of Miami, Florida; her stepsons, Richard Dexter Jr., of Hurricane, Utah, and David Dexter, of Yorba Linda; her granddaughters, Devin, of Hurricane, Utah, and Taylor and Jordyn, of Yorba Linda; and her grandson, Eli, of Hurricane, Utah.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Yucca Valley family residence.
