Wanda Sue Jamison, an 82-year resident of California and a 28-year resident of Yucca Valley, died July 27, 2019. She was 89 years old.
The daughter of James E. and Bessie Lee Lewis, she was born April 3, 1930, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Jamison.
A celebration of life took place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yucca Valley.
Wanda’s body was laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Al at Joshua Tree Memorial Park, Joshua Tree.
