Jennifer Cheryl Stremlau, tireless volunteer, artist, eternal sweetheart and best hugger in the world, passed on to the next dimension on Jan. 21, 2020, in Evansville, Indiana, at 51 years old. Surrounded by her family, she passed away after complications from open-heart surgery.
As a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and musician, she devoted her life to being the best person she could be. She had a pure soul and a heart of gold. She was a deeply spiritual person and lived a life of service, volunteering in many capacities for various organizations throughout her life. She always sought to better herself, serve others and do the greatest good.
She was known for her genuine, non-judgmental personality, gigantic caring heart, her lively spirit and her humble, unselfish character. She radiated joy and was young at heart. Her laugh was as infectious as the joy she emanated. The people who knew her said she had the biggest heart and most compassionate soul.
She was born March 28, 1968, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
In 1977, Jennifer moved to Twentynine Palms, where her father was stationed at the military base.
She spent junior high in Okinawa, Japan, before returning to Twentynine Palms, where she graduated from Monument high school in 1986. She spent most of her formative years in the Hi-Desert before moving to Evansville in 2001 where she settled for the last 19 years and lived a happy life with her dog, Elijah. She loved to travel back to California regularly to see her family in Twentynine Palms.
As a lifelong musician and learner, she was a beautifully skilled guitar player. She used these skills to proudly play as a regular volunteer for church and for hospice patients at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. Patients and staff alike loved her.
Within the last year, she volunteered over 300 hours doing construction with Habitat for Humanity, helping build homes for her future neighbors. Her neighbor said she ALWAYS came to volunteer with a smile on her face. She loved to build and work in service to others. She loved music, her family, the ocean, karaoke, being outdoors, caring for loved ones and volunteering.
She is survived by her mother, April Gibson, her brother, Bobby Stremlau, her sisters, Lynn Stremlau, Kimberly Kropacek, Kristy Collins, Pamela Farmer and Michelle Gibson, her niece, Xochitl Ortiz, her nephew, Harley Trudeau, and her best friends, Dina, Sarah, and Patty.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Robert Stremlau and Skip Gibson.
A memorial service for Jennifer Stremlau will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the 29 Palms Cemetery with a celebration of life following directly after.
Services were also held in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 28.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
