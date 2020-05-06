Phillip P. Lopez, a 65-year resident of California and a 15-year resident of San Bernardino, died from illness at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree on April 20, 2020. He was 68 years old.
The son of Felipe P. Lopez and Dolores Padilla Lopez, he was born Oct. 22, 1951, in Winslow, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his soulmate, Esmeralda Rodriguez, his son Paul Gilbert Lopez, his parents, Felipe and Dolores Lopez, and his niece Victoria G Lopez.
He is survived by his sons Phillip Rodriguez (Annette), Pablo Lopez (Alaina) and Pedro Lopez, his daughter, Melissa Saldivar (Charles), and his sisters, Sarah Guerrero (Ernie) and Erlinda Hightower (David).
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor.
Burial will be held in Los Lunas, New Mexico.
His family surrounded him with their love and sorrow … and let him go when the Lord called him home.
