Noble Evan Richardson, a 68-year resident of California and a 50-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died from advanced liver cancer at his home on March 4, 2020. He was 73 years old.
The son of Mabel and Ted Richardson, he was born May 10, 1947, in Los Angeles.
Noble moved to Twentynine Palms in 1949 with his parents. His father opened the first photography studio in Twentynine Palms.
When Noble was in junior high and high school, he helped in the photography studio and later as an adult opened his own art studio in Twentynine Palms.
Noble’s artistic vision was inspired and encouraged by his 29 Palms High School art teacher, Don Malone. After high school Noble attended Mt. San Antonio College and later Los Angeles State University. The beauty of the desert stimulated Noble’s creativity. His works are in dozens of private collections and were often seen at the 29 Palms Inn.
Noble was an accomplished self-employed artist and craftsman his entire adult life — for 55 years.
Noble loved hiking in Joshua Tree National Park, attending rock concerts and art galleries, traveling and camping in Mexico to visit archaeological sites, adopting and financially supporting a Mexican family (Jessica, Brandon and Yanko) in Baja California Sur and spending time with friends, fellow artists and rock stars (Robert Plant, Eric Burdon, etc.).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Ted Richardson. Noble was an only child and never married and had no biological children.
He is survived by his goddaughter, Rosemary Joslin, of Northern California, and his first cousin, Mark Richardson, and Mark’s wife, Cheryl, of San Diego.
He is also survived by his adopted family in Baja Sur, Jessica, Brandon and Yanko, and many friends.
Noble had skilled and compassionate nursing care at the end, especially from local resident Patrick Deneher.
There is no celebration of life planned at this time due to the dangers of coronavirus. There may be one at a future date when it is safe to hold one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joshua Tree National Park Association at www.joshuatree.org.
