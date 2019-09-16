Honey was born on Aug. 5, 1928, in Syracuse, New York, to William and Sadie Aberson. She was raised in both Syracuse and Brooklyn, New York.
She loved to recount how she often skied to school in the winter as a child. Thus began her lifelong passion for skiing; both downhill and cross country. She graduated from Syracuse University as an art major and took graduate classes at New York University.
On June 24, 1951, she married Charles Stewart Trattler. They had a beautiful pink wedding in New York City. Once married, they resided in Manhattan and shortly thereafter in Great Neck, New York. They had four children: Sara Rose, David Irving, Rachel Lyn and Thomas David.
Honey was a woman with a keen intelligence who made sure she always knew what was going on in the world. She lived a full life with varied experiences and accomplishments. In addition to skiing, she enjoyed reading and books from a young age, painting, sailing, figure skating, horseback riding, scuba diving, soaring, tennis and astronomy. She was both a private and commercial pilot and a member of the Ninety-Nines, a club for female aviators established by Amelia Earhart. Honey studied ceramics at the Pratt Institute and was an accomplished and award winning ceramicist for many years. She had a love of fashion and design, and for a time was employed in the industry.
After living and skiing in Colorado for many years, Honey and Charles relocated to Yucca Valley in the summer of 2007.
Honey and Charles delighted in their rather large family. They loved and were loved by: Sara Rose and John Viola, of Yucca Valley; David Irving Trattler; Rachel Lyn Trattler of Dillon, Colorado; Thomas David and Susie Trattler, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Gina Marie and Scott Viola Peake and their sons Nigel and Ian, of Los Angeles; Meredith Denise and Geoff Archer, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and their four children; Ashley and Anthony Cardenas and their daughters Camille and Delilah, of San Diego; Jamie Olsen and Josh Landreth, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Lacey Olsen and her son Payton Thigpen, of Yucca Valley; Dylan Archer and Danielle Navin, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and John Michael Viola and Shanna Alexandra Merola, of Berkley and Hamtramck, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Irving, her mother Sadie, and then father, William, and her adoring husband of 65 years, Charles Stewart Trattler.
Honey passed away with grace on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
She was our precious lady.
A private family gathering will take place in Yucca Valley on Sept. 22.
A private celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2020, in Dillon, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following organizations. The Mojave Desert Land Trust, P.O. Box 1544, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Go to cancer.org — select donate by mail or phone — complete the form and mail with your check.
