Nancy P. Rogers, a 41-year resident of California and a 30-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at her home on Dec. 12, 2019. She was 64 years old.
The daughter of William and Beulah Stella, she was born Oct. 12, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nancy loved watching “Gunsmoke” and “The Golden Girls” and playing Yahtzee. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking and baking and making jokes at inappropriate times. She loved music with a good beat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Stella and Beulah Stella, her sister, Dee, and brother, William, her longtime friend, Stephen M. Rilley, and her true love and best friend, Pye Pye.
She is survived by her children, William Rilley, Cary Rilley, Michael Rilley and Michelle Rilley, all of Yucca Valley.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A beautiful service officiated by Dale Bober was held on Dec. 18, 2019, at Rose Mortuary in Desert Hot Springs.
Nana/Mom showed her love and strength to all that knew her. Her quick and “no filter” jokes will continue to make us all smile. We will always miss her, and her cooking skills and her Champagne taste on a beer budget. Love you Momma.
Commented