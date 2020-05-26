Irma Kojundzich Wilburn, a resident of Twentynine Palms, died on May 11, 2020, at the age of 88.
The daughter of Steve and Anna Kojundzich, she was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Bell.
Irma graduated in the winter 1950 class at South Gate High School.
She worked as a deputy city clerk for City of South Gate.
Irma was the president of the Twentynine Palms Elementary School PTA, was a room mother for seven years, a Brownie leader, a member of the Mary Carle Guild at Little Church of the Desert, the Evening Circle chairman at Little Church of the Desert, chairman of Quail Quilters, co-founder of Cactus Sew-ables and layett chairman of the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society. She was the Pioneer Days Grand Marshal in 2016 and was a member of the Twentynine Palms Historical Society.
Irma and her husband Sgt. Maj. Ray V. Wilburn attended the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Protestant Chapel, where they were married on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Anna Kojundzich; her sisters, Mary Jane La Plante, Ethel Santillo, Jean Kojundzich and Leona Kojundzich; her husband Pfc. Torney R. Benefiel, killed in action in the Korean War; her husband of almost 61 years, Sgt. Maj. Ray V. Wilburn, U.S. Marine Corps, retired; and her son-in-law Dave Dunphy.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Erdmann, of Twentynine Palms, and Stephanie Dunphy, of Walla Walla, Washington; her five grandchildren, Myke (Caity) Erdmann, Anna (Rick) Jenkins, Tim (Nevia) Erdmann, Allison Dunphy and James Dunphy; her six great-grandchildren, Seth Erdmann, Hailee Jenkins, Jesse Erdmann, Frankie Jenkins, Jaxon Erdmann and Charles Jenkins; her step-grandchildren, Amber Jenkins and Magan (Cameron) Bell; and her great-great-grandchild, Axel Whitaker.
She is also survived by her nieces, Susie (Butch) Bennett, Anita Padgett, Renee Foreman, Laura (Bobby) Lang and Pamm (Ron) Madden; her nephew, Tom Green; and her step-nephew, Tony (Deanna) Santillo.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place now.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Twentynine Palms Food Pantry or Wounded Warriors.
