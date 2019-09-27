George T. Gardner III, who was born on July 21, 1948, to his parents, George T. Gardner II and Loretta Gardner, died unexpectedly on Sept. 16, 2019, in Palm Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ward Gardner.
George was a longtime resident and small business owner in the Morongo Basin for 28 years.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie Gardner, his wife, Dana Gardner, his son, Christopher Gardner, his daughter, Kimberly Pollak, his stepson, Shane Castro, his stepdaughter, Sierra Potter, and his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was often seen supporting his grandsons, Jordan and Jaeden Yancey, at all of their sporting events and was a known supporter of our local Lobos football program.
George was a giving and free spirit. He loved going to the Tram, riding his motorcycle, laughing, cracking jokes, sitting on the sidelines at a basketball game, pacing the field during a Lobos game, and loving on his grandchildren. His love, laughter and humor will be sorely missed.
There will be a service held in remembrance of his life from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Covington Park in Morongo Valley. This will be a potluck with music, and an open mic to speak about the great times in George’s life.
The family is asking for donations if possible; any amount helps.
There is GoFundMe page set up for George’s funeral/cremation costs at https://www.gofundme.com/6hax9d-funeral-for-george.
Commented