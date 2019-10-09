Leslie Ellen Liu, of Landers, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the age of 67.
She was born to William and Norma Kirton on April 1, 1952, in Torrance.
Her family moved to Yucca Valley in 1967 and she was a graduate of Yucca Valley High, Class of 1970.
Leslie married Ailepata Liu Jr. in the early 1970s and lived in Pinyon Pines for many years. She met her life partner, Mark Fernandez, in the mid-1980s and together they had a son, Ian, in 1990. The family was living in Maui when their son was diagnosed with autism. The journey to find the best treatments for autism brings the family back to California and eventually returning to Yucca Valley to live in the late 1990s. Leslie lived the last 19 years in Landers.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Kirton; brothers Phillip and Mark Kirton; her life partner, Mark Fernandez; and nephew Chad Hendrickson.
She is survived by her mother, Norma Kirton, of Landers; her son, Ian Fernandez, of Landers; her brother Ronald Kirton, of Blythe; sisters Renee (Kirton) Grubbe and Yvonne Kirton, both of Yucca Valley; her nephews Ryan Kirton, of Arizona, and Kirk Grubbe, of La Quinta; her nieces, Courtney Kirton, of Arizona, and Sydney (Grubbe) Contois, of Indio; her Aunt Rose Kirton, of Yucca Valley; and her many cousins.
She is also survived by Ailepata Liu Jr., of Oceanside.
A very special “thank you” to Richard and Mary Ann Hill for their love and unwavering support given to Leslie and their grandson, Ian, and their continued support to her family.
Leslie was both fierce and fragile. As a mother with a son with autism, she silently endured a path filled with layers of emotions, frustrations and endless obstacles, but out of deep love for her child, rose above the hopelessness and lived her life full of love devoted to her son.
Leslie, we love you and we’ll miss you. You will not be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
