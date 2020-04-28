Corey A. Collett, a 61-year resident of California and a 25-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at the VA in Long Beach on April 9, 2020. He was 61 years old.
The son of Kenneth Collett and Edwina Collett, he was born Nov. 22, 1958, in Los Angeles.
He was an employee at Fred’s Tire and then owner/operator for a total of 25 years.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1985.
He loved watching all sports, especially the Oakland/Nevada Raiders, buying, selling and working on classic cars and riding motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Collett and his brother, Christopher Collett.
He is survived by his mother, Edwina Collett, of Sacramento, his sister, Carrie (Tom) Young, of Loomis, his brother, Curt (Amy) Collett, of Colfax, his daughters, Jen (Greg) Single, of Orangevale, and Nichole (Jeff) Schan, of Yucca Valley; his sons, Arley Collett, of Glendale, West Virginia, and Brent (Jessica) Schan, of Beaumont, his grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Devon, Jennifer, Cole, Olivia, Ashton S., Aiden, Ashton C., Zoe, Corey, Andrew, Koi and Veronica.
He is also survived by his nephews, Augie (Ashley) Klein and Spencer Klein, and his niece, Caitlin Collett.
A celebration of life is to be determined.
Corey had the biggest heart and shared his love with his parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and most anyone who crossed paths with him.
He loved being a part of the desert community where he stayed after ending his time with the military.
Corey took pride in running a small business and taking care of his customers.
The loss of him leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends. We will press on in his honor with his belief that “Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, Wow what a ride!” -Hunter S Thompson.
