Girolamo “Moe” Cucchiara, a 61-year resident of California and a six-year resident of Barstow, passed away in his sleep at the Veterans Home of Barstow on May 10, 2020. He was 92 years old.
The son of Paolo and Caterina Cucchiara, he was born in Detroit, Michigan.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II and was deployed during the Korean War.
He was a serviceman for Culligan before he retired.
Moe loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. He also loved fishing, game shows and above all else cooking.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Cucchiara, and his stepchildren, Steven McKenney and Donna Hernandez.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Cucchiara and Elizabeth Morton, of Yucca Valley, and Paul and Debbie Cucchiara, of North Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Internment will be at Riverside National Cemetery.
Moe was an unforgettable character with a zest for life. He loved his family and was the type of person that was always there when you needed him. He would literally give the shirt off his back to help a person in need.
Moe lived in Morongo Basin for 13 years prior to moving to Barstow. His favorite place to eat was John’s Place in Yucca Valley and he went there daily until he moved.
The last few years of his life were spent at the Veterans Home in Barstow. He loved living there and he loved all the staff and residents.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Commented