Sandra Louise Campbell, 77, of Joshua Tree, went to be with the Lord peacefully Dec. 18, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Andrew Campbell, Joshua Tree. They shared 57 years of marriage together.
Sandy was born in Denver, Colorado. After relocating with her family, she lived in Riverside for over 40 years and graduated from Ramona High School along with her high-school sweetheart and soon-to-be-husband James. After raising a family and retiring, they moved their family to Rapid City, South Dakota, and made many more friends before moving to Joshua Tree, where they both spent their final days.
Sandra was survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Joel Claborn, of Joshua Tree, grandchildren Zoey and Zackary Claborn, granddaughter Rebbecca Campbell and grandson Jonathan Williams, both of Rapid City, South Dacota. Her surviving family include Chris and Donnie Williams, of Hermosa, South Dakota, Karen and Scott Colmery, of Lucerne Valley, Larry and Elaine DeForge, of Murrieta, Teri DeForge, of Temecula, Virginia and Carey Campbell, of Riverside, Russ and Connie Collins, of Joshua Tree, Matt Collins, of Joshua Tree, and Kristy and Steve Reid, of Riverside.
The family gives special thanks Charter Hospice for their support and kindness in these final days.
“The Best is Yet to Be!”
