Ruth Jane Sherman, a 56-year resident of California and a 52-year resident of the Morongo Basin, died Oct. 11, 2019, in Yucca Valley. She was 93 years old.
The daughter of Charles H. Durbin and Ethel R. Durbin, she was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Ralston, Nebraska.
She worked in retail sales with Benton Bros, Ragged Robin, Fashion Bug and at Glacier National Park and was a trip coordinator for the town of Yucca Valley.
She was a member of Desert Hills Presbyterian Church.
Ruth loved bowling, playing softball (which she did until age 65), working with the Women’s Auxiliary at Desert Hills Presbyterian and square dancing with the Sandshufflers in Twentynine Palms and Star Twirlers in Yucca Valley. She danced in a performance at Dodger Stadium for the 1984 Olympics, was Grubstake Annie of 1993 and sang with the Hi Desert Chorus for many years.
Ruth’s favorite pastimes were playing games like Yahtzee, bunco and hand & foot and sewing.
She was preceded in death by two sons, James W. Bowers Jr. and Dan J. Bowers, and her companion of 21 years, Robert Lashbrook.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Bowers, of Yucca Valley, and Joseph Bowers, of Oregon, her daughters, Jennifer Baysinger, of Joshua Tree, and Roberta Bright, of Bremerton, Washington, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church at 56570 Mountain View Trail, Yucca Valley.
