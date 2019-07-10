Anthony “Tony” Smith, a 50-year resident of California and a 40-year resident of Yucca Valley, died June 11, 2019, in Yucca Valley. He was 52 years old.
The son of Mildred Irene and Lyle Eugene Smith, he was born April 23, 1967, in Indiana.
He was a butcher for Stater Bros. for 18 years.
He was a fun-loving father and brother and loved his family more than life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Lyle Smith.
He is survived by his twins’ mother, Vickie Salbury; his twin daughters, Courtney and Chloe Smith, of Coachella; his son, Anthony Smith; his brothers, Mark Smith, of Sarasota, Florida, and Andy, Tim and Mike Smith, all of Yucca Valley; his sister-in-law, Beth Smith, of Sarasota, Florida; and his nieces, Kelly and Katie, and nephew, Andrew Smith, of Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 15 at Wiefels Mortuary, immediately followed by a service from 6:30 to 7:15. Abe Casiano will officiate.
Flowers are being provided by Cactus Flowers, (941) 365-3323.
Commented