On Monday April 6, 2020, Perry Michael Cooper, loving husband and father, passed away following a heart attack at the age of 69.
Perry was born July 28, 1950, in Trumann, Arkansas, to Alvin Ray and Maggie Jewell Cooper and was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters.
He was a proud father, husband, Vietnam veteran and a successful business owner. Mike moved to Joshua Tree in 1981 with his wife, Becky, where they owned Mike’s Liquor Store until 2006.
Over the course of 25 years, Mike was deeply involved in the community, active in the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, an early organizer of Turtle Days, and an early supporter of Copper Mountain College, as well as frequent sponsor of local youth athletics.
His greatest joys in life came from knowing he had so much love from his wife, children and his brothers and sisters. Perry was known for his sense of humor, his business acumen and his work ethic, as well as his generous and kind heart. He always worked hard, moved fast and inspired those around him to do the same.
Perry was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Ray, mother, Maggie Jewell, brother Billy Ray and daughter Rachael Renee.
Perry is survived by his wife, Becky Cooper, his son, Shane Cooper, his daughter Shawna C. Gallancy and his grandson, James T. Gallancy.
He is also survived by his siblings, Sue Cooper Pankey, Larry Cooper, Gary Cooper, Joan Gassman and Brenda Motz.
A viewing will be held at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the evening of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a short service on Thursday, April 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye in Cherry Valley, Arkansas.
