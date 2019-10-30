Marguerite Louise Hyatt, age 82, entered into eternal life on Oct. 27, 2019, in Palm Springs.
She was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 1937, to parents Daisy Mae and John W. Schueller.
Marguerite, a graduate of Hamilton High School, studied at the Winton School of Dancing in Los Angeles, where she appeared on stage singing and dancing, was in parades performing as a baton twirler and entertained the troops during the Korean War.
After graduation in 1955 she moved to Yucca Valley to join her mom, Daisy, who had recently relocated there. She always said she fell in love immediately with the town and its people.
In 1956 she was selected Queen of Yucca Valley’s sixth annual Grubstakes Days which is now called Miss Yucca Valley. She continued to use her talents at community events, joined the Yucca Valley Players and sang in the choir with her mom at the Evangelical Free Church.
Marguerite lived in Yucca for the next 55 years raising her family of four and helping to build the family business, Hardesty Custom Floors. After the kids left home, she went back to school and had her own manicurist business.
She always loved all things sports, becoming very involved in the bowling league etc., but for all who knew “Maggie” best you know her great love, besides her family, was for the Dodgers. She will always be remembered listening to Vin Scully and yelling, “Yahoo Go Dodger Blue!”
Her final prayer was that her family will be OK. We will greatly miss her wonderful sense of humor and her presence in our lives.
Marguerite is survived by three daughters, Julie Bois (Myles), Shelley Licata (Michael) and Tracie Groves (Michael); 11 grandchildren, Heather Kuzio (Chris), Alisa Licata (Jennifer), Kelsey Stankewitz (James), Michael (Trisha), Chris and Taylor Bois, Codi and Ryder Groves, Eddie Hardesty, Rose Wagner (James) and Katelyn Walsh (Nate); and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel Kuzio, Kambrea and Brantley Wagner, Hunter and Remington Walsh and James and Noah Stankewitz.
Marguerite was predeceased by her only sibling, Tommy Schueller, her mother, Daisy Mae Freeman, her grandson Emery Slocum and her son, Edward Hardesty.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Wiefels & Sons 57285 Yucca Trail, Yucca Valley CA 92284.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Miracle League Basin Wide Foundation, a baseball league for special needs kids.
