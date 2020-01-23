F. Jack Volcic of Yucca Valley, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, was a 57-year resident of Yucca Valley, an 18-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, a two-year resident of Twentynine Palms, a two-year resident of Chicago, Illinois, and a five-year resident of Denver, Colorado. He passed away at home Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 85 years old.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law John D. Henley and grandson Jacob Henley.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; four children, Michael Volcic, Theresa Henley, Diane Derrington and Debbie Price; and eight grandchildren, Joshua Henley, Maverick Henley, Drew Derrington, Bradley (Jamie) Price, Misty (Travis) Harper, Chad (Ashley) Price, Kevin (Mindy) Volcic and Mindy Volcic.
Jack was born July 29, 1934, in Louisville, Colorado. He moved back to Rock Springs, Wyoming (at the age of 2), where he was raised by his Yugoslavian grandparents.
He worked on the family ranch and part time at the local service station, where his love of cars began. He also worked for the Postal Service.
After college, he joined the Marine Corps. While stationed in Twentynine Palms, he met the love of his life, Jean.
He was transferred to Chicago, Illinois, where they had their first child, a boy! From there to Denver, Colorado, now employed at the Coors factory. Jack and Jean had three more children, all girls.
They made a final move back to Yucca Valley, starting Ideal Fence Company in 1963.
He later joined the reserve deputy sheriffs and was a captain with the fire department. He started the volunteer fire department and was a member of the search and rescue team.
Jack enjoyed being involved in many activities such as sponsoring his son-in-law’s motorcycle racing, as well as an off-road racing team called Outlaw Racing. But his true love was his men’s softball team. He always enjoyed being around his nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
His special love was retreating to his vacation homes in Fawnskin or to Lake Havasu with his entire family.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wiefels at 57285 Yucca Trail, Yucca Valley. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Saint Mary’s Catholic church at 7495 Church St., Yucca Valley.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the National Cemetery in Riverside at 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
