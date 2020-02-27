Marjorie Tyerman, a former resident of Joshua Tree, lived in La Quinta for the past four years. Born July 14, 1933, she passed away Feb. 16, 2020, in her sleep after complications from a fall. She was 86.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Laurence Sr.
After raising her four boys, she decided at the age of 50 to go back to school to pursue a nursing degree and seven years later, she graduated from the College of the Desert, making us very proud.
She worked into her 70s. She loved her job greatly, especially when working with the elderly and the mentally and physically challenged.
Marjorie is survived by her four boys, Laurence Jr. of Joshua Tree, Craig of Yucca Valley, Drake of Yucca Valley and Doug of Desert Hot Springs, along with 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Number six was born just days prior to her passing and she was so happy seeing a picture of the newest addition.
Marjorie donated her body to Loma Linda University School of Science, as her husband, mother and father did.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Church on the Hill, 6088 Sunset Road, Joshua Tree, CA 92252. All are welcome to join us.
Commented