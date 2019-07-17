Sylvester Bernard Greiner, a lifelong resident of California and a 32-year resident of Yucca Valley, died June 29, 2019, at Desert Regional Medical Center. He was 92 years old.
The son of Sylvester Greiner and Walburga Marie Koller Greiner, he was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Pasadena.
Mr. Greiner served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific area and the Philippine Liberation. He enlisted in his hometown of Arcadia in August of 1944 and was honorably discharged in May of 1946 as electrician’s mate third class.
He worked for Southern California Edison until his eventual retirement.
Mr. Greiner was a member of the American Legion Post 247 of Arcadia for 74 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Greiner.
A private service was held July 9 in Yucca Valley.
Commented