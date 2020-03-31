Master Sergeant Theodore Roosevelt Lambert, a resident of Yucca Valley for 49 years, made his journey to meet his Lord and Savior on Feb. 28, 2020. He was 81 years old.
Born on Feb. 27, 1939, and raised in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, Ted learned to become a provider for his family at an early age. At age 12, he had three part-time jobs to help put food on the table, and in high school he rejected playing football in order to hunt so his family could eat and he never batted an eye or ever regretted it.
By his junior year of high school, he joined the Marine reserves and graduated from Connellsville High School in 1957. He then joined the Marines as a PFC and married his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Meyers. Over a course of 20 years he was deployed all over the world, serving his country in Okinawa, Spain, West Africa, Japan and Central America to name a few. He worked in a satellite program in Quantico, Virginia, which led him to work in communications for the launch of Apollo 11. He then went on to serve in the Vietnam War and served on the Solant Amity 1 of the USS Hermitage, helping the famine in Congo.
On Sept. 28, 1977, after the 20 years of honorable and faithful active service, Ted was transferred from U.S. Marine Corps to the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve and became a radio and satellite terminal technician for another 10 years. After retiring the U.S. Marines he was hired by GTE as a COE installation and facility surveyor until he retired from the work force.
Ted had accomplished a lot in his professional career, but he was more proud of the family he had more than anything else; his wife, Judith Ann Meyers, who he courted since the age of 14, and their three daughters, Kimberly, Christine and Gwyn. When he was home from deployment he spent every moment he had with his girls, taking them fishing, shooting and making sure they knew he loved them dearly. His girls have grown their own families and gave him seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all together: Jacob, Raeann, Jennifer, Kelly, Michelle, Zachary, Charise, Theodore, Conrad and Natalie.
Ted was adored by everyone in his family and friends around him. He was a Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and a leader of the Awana program. Ted was a role model to many of the youth in Yucca Valley. He welcomed everyone with an open heart, made jokes that you couldn’t resist to laugh at and had an infectious smile that could never be forgotten.
We will always love and cherish you.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Yucca Valley.
Due to the unforeseen circumstances that have fallen upon our country, the memorial service is to be determined. Contact Gwyn Chyz on Facebook for details on a date and time.
