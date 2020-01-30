Nicole Marie Dobbins, a 35-year resident of Yucca Valley, died from a motorcycle accident at Hi-Desert Medical Center Jan. 16, 2020. She was 35 years old.
The daughter of Daniel Scott and Valerie Ann Dobbins, she was born Oct. 15, 1984, in Palm Springs.
She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 10 years and at the Continuing Care Center for 3 years.
Nicci loved spending time with her two kids, taking them to the park and just being goofy with them. Nicci was very artistic and enjoyed drawing for others and making crafts. She loved her job as a CNA and had a passion for taking care of others and was pursuing her career in nursing. She also loved riding any type of motorcycle.
She is survived by her son, Brody, and her daughter, Aislinn, her parents, Daniel and Valerie Dobbins, of Yucca Valley, her sister, Jessica Caouette, and her brother, James Swan.
Nicci was aunt to several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Yucca Valley.
Nicci will be remembered for always giving her all for her children as they were her world, her beautiful smile, her loving kindness that she showed others and for just being Nicci. She touched many peoples lives and will be missed by all who were close to her. She will be carried with us in our hearts forever.
Commented