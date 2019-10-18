Larry R. Kirchmann was born on July 23, 1934, in Fullerton, to Albert and Adrianna Kirchmann. Larry has resided in California his whole life. He has lived in Joshua Tree, Desert Hot Springs, Idyllwild, Palm Desert, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley for the last five years where he passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Olivia, of 31 years by his side on Oct. 13, 2019.
He was diagnosed with corticobasal degeneration and fought this neurological disease for many years.
He taught, coached and served as counselor and administrator in the Anaheim High School District for 22 years. In 1978, because of his love for this desert he moved to Joshua Tree and began serving with Morongo Unified School District as a crisis counselor and his most enjoyable years as a high school counselor at Twentynine Palms High School. He retired in 1994 after serving 38 years in the public schools.
Larry was a high school athlete and received awards as top finisher in California Track & Field state meets in 1951-1952. Unfortunately, when he incurred a sports injury in college his track career ended. He was an alumni of Whittier College and was mighty glad to be an Orthogonian, Class of 1956. He retained many lifelong brotherhood friends as a result of that fraternity.
After retirement, he served in many volunteer roles. Larry was on the board for the Twentynine Palms School House Museum and the Morongo Basin Mental Health. He was a lifetime athlete and his passions were mountain biking and hiking. He loved to hike to the highest peaks like Mt. Whitney, San Jacinto and San Gorgonio. He had a special love for the eastern Sierras, especially Lone Pine and Mammoth Lakes. He loved to RV, car “cruise” and camp, and cruise at sea. His last travels were internationally, Europe and Australia/New Zealand.
He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Hutto, who resides in Cherry Valley, and three nieces, Pam, Suzanne and Annette, his daughter, Lori Berkman, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and three wonderful grandchildren, Lauren Berkman, Lindsey Berkman and Barrick Berkman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Adrianna Kirchmann.
There are no arrangement for services. He just wanted everyone to remember his living years. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are to Family Hospice Care, 255 N. El Cielo Road, Suite C-300, Palm Springs, CA 92262, or Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel, 57373 Joshua Lane, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
