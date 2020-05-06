Linda Paul Herzel, a 60-year resident of California and 30-year resident of Pioneertown, died from natural causes at her home on April 7, 2020. She was 79 years old.
The daughter of Albert Herzel and Ceredivin Herzel, she was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio.
She worked as an assistant to Bob Hope in the ’60s, was a real estate broker in Burbank in the ’70s and ’80s, and was an esthetician and massage therapist from the 1980s until her death. During her Bob Hope days she knew many celebrities, including Audie Murphy, Troy Donahue and Steve Forrest, and even dated Elvis’s body guard.
Linda loved horses, animals, art, writing and story telling.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by Heidi the horse, Dinkers the little poodle, Willie the medium poodle mix, a white cat and a red chicken. All have found new homes.
She is also survived by her friends and neighbors of Pioneertown.
A memorial service will be determined in the future. Email her neighbor, Timothy Howard, for information at pioneertim@hotmail.com.
