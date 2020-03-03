Nancy Ann Malone, a 65-year resident of California and a four-year resident of Los Angeles, died from complications due to Parkinson’s and dementia at a board and care facility near her daughter’s home Feb. 13, 2020. She was 85 years old.
The daughter of Hazel Florence Elliott and Richard Klomparens, she was born April 30, 1934, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Nancy worked for the Fullerton Public Library in Fullerton for approximately 20 years until retirement. She was also employed by the Richman Elementary School in Fullerton for approximately five years.
She was a member of Saint Mary of the Valley in Yucca Valley and Saint Mary Church in Fullerton.
Nancy moved from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Santa Monica in 1954 where she met Pete Malone (son of Edward F. and Kathryn Malone of Twentynine Palms) at Douglas Aircraft.
They were married in 1955. With their first daughter, they lived for three years in Göppingen, Germany, where Pete was stationed in the Army. After Pete’s honorable discharge, the family settled in Fullerton, where they raised their three children.
Once Pete and Nancy had both retired, they settled in Yucca Valley, where Nancy remained until health issues necessitated her move to Los Angeles to be near her daughter.
Nancy adored her family and delighted in her grandchildren. She made lasting friendships everywhere she lived, worked and volunteered. She volunteered at all of her children’s schools.
For most of her retirement years living in Yucca Valley, she was a very active member of the Altar Guild at St. Mary of the Valley and found that so fulfilling.
Pete and Nancy loved to travel and particularly loved road trips. Nancy was an avid reader and movie lover and loved discussing both of those with family and friends. She had an amazing collection of kaleidoscopes and snow globes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Malone, who passed away in 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Malone-Engel, of Los Angeles, and Laurie Ann Malone, of Santa Ana, and her son, Dan Malone, of Los Angeles.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Marlee Malone-Franklin, Alex Eilers, Gunnar Eilers, Kerry Eilers and Kathryn Engel, all residents of Southern California; and by her cousin, Linda Williamson, a resident of Michigan.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Saint Mary of the Valley. A Rosary will precede the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family requests you make memorial donations to charities of choice to further research and treatment of dementia and Parkinson’s.
