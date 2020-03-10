Frederic George Schreyer

Fred George Schreyer, a resident of Joshua Tree, died Oct. 4, 2019.
He was a very kind, generous and compassionate person. He was a fun person to be around and had a great sense of humor.
Fred loved his family very much and he only wanted what was best for them all; his family was his world.
Fred would go to the grandkids’ events to cheer them on, even after he became ill.
Fred was a strong-minded man who traveled the world, and a very wise man, a hero to his family.
Whenever anyone asked him where he lived, he would say, “I’m old as dirt and I live where God lost his sandals.”
His two best friends were his dogs, Daisy and Rosie. They could do no wrong, even if they DID do wrong.
Fred was a loving dad, grandpa, brother, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa.
He is missed dearly and will always be remembered for all of these things and more.
A service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Valley Senior Center at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.
