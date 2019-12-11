Harold Edwin Sampson, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, after a short battle with liver cancer. He was 63 years old.
Harold was born on March 11, 1956, in Whittier.
He was a man of faith, who worked hard, loved expansively and was known for his generosity.
He married the love of his life, Joy Lynn Cole, on May 11, 1980.
His many talents, passions and pursuits included music, culinary arts, construction and professional ministry. Memories of him doing what he loved: playing guitar, preparing feasts for loved ones and loving his family, will remain with us forever.
Thank you for showing how to love well.“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” 1 John 4:7
Harold Sampson was a 56-year resident of California and a six-month resident of Yucca Valley.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Joy; his daughter, Nicole (Steven); his sons, Brandon, Elijah (Amanda) and Joseph (Ashley); brothers Leonard (Suzanne) and Rusty; his six grandchildren; and numerous extended relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Church on the Hill, 6088 Sunset Road, Joshua Tree, CA 92252.
