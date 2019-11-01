John Ellsworth Fishbaugh, a lifelong resident of California and a 28-year resident of Yucca Valley, died surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2019, from a hemorrhaging stroke at his home. He was 81 years old.
The son of Elmer Ellsworth Fishbaugh and Beulah Fishbaugh, he was born July 25, 1938, in Dos Palos, Merced County.
He worked at Louds Machine Shop for 15 years and General Electric for 20 years and was a general contractor for 25 years before his retirement.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Valley.
John loved camping, deer hunting and handyman work.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Pugliese Fishbaugh and his wife Barbara Braham Fishbaugh.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Fishbaugh Freetage, of Sacramento, and Judy Kniss, of Oak Hills, his sons, Randy Fishbaugh, of Scotland, and Brian Pugliese, of Oak Hills, and his sister, Donna Fishbaugh, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, a rosary will follow at 9:30 and a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., all at St. Mary of the Valley at 7495 Church St. in Yucca Valley.
A graveside service will be held immediately following the Mass at Joshua Tree Cemetery.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be missed.
Commented