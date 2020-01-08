Jack Walworth, a four-year resident of Yucca Valley, died Dec. 25, 2019, at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. He was 58 years old.
The son of Gerald Walworth and Shirley Viola (Martin-McMillan) Walworth, he was born Jan. 3, 1961, in Big Rapids, Michigan.
Jack graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in Remus, Michigan, in 1979. He received his associate’s degree in audiovisual production services from the Community College of The Air Force in 1987, and a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Michigan State University in 1993. He held a Project Management Professional certificate for many years.
Jack was employed with the Department of Defense as a facility planner currently located at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Previously he worked at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. He worked for DOD for 16 years and was a GS 13. Jack also worked for the State of Oregon for seven years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force becoming a Staff Sgt. 5 and worked as an imagery production specialist, receiving numerous letters of recognition for his abilities.
Jack was a man of strong faith; he was a Sunday school teacher at Ocean View CRC in Norfolk, Virginia, and other churches where he lived. He was a leader, a scout master and an Order of the Arrow member associated with the Boy Scouts of America.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, music, traveling, woodworking, fixing things, being a jokester and he appreciated a good joke. His travels took him to Cuba, Japan, Bahrain, India, Thailand, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii, and countless states on the East and West Coast of the U.S. His most recent trip was to the Grand Canyon with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Shirley Walworth, his father-in-law, Dale Draggoo, his maternal grandparents, Delmar (Montie) McMillan and his wife, Avis E. (Hinkley) McMillan, his paternal grandparents, Archie and Nettie (Straight) Walworth, and his brother, Randy Walworth.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra J. (Draggoo) Walworth, of Yucca Valley; his daughter, Katherine Shirley Walworth, of Yucca Valley; his son, Jonathan Dale Walworth, of Newport News, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Elaine Draggoo, of Yucca Valley; his two sisters, Roxann (John) Holcomb, of Ludington, Michigan, and Jane Walworth-Mullins, of Traverse City, Michigan; his sisters-in-law, Dalene Beauregard, of Georgetown, Texas, Cheryl (Steven) Baker, of Wayland, Michigan, and Stacy Walworth, of Florida; and his brother-in-law, Kyle (Rachell) Draggoo, of Katy, Texas.
Other survivors include his aunt, Lydia (McMillan) Heiden, his nieces, Monica Holcomb, Rachel Mullins-Anderson and Olivia Draggoo, his nephews, Sheriff Holcomb, Mathew Baker, Nick Baker and Garrett Draggoo, many extended family members and friends from all around the world.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Christian Church, 56284 Buena Vista Drive, Yucca Valley, CA 92284. Pastor Mark Thometz will officiate. A military graveside service is planned at East Hill Cemetery, Osseo, Michigan, at a later date.
His courage and humor will be our inspiration during this difficult time of loss. Thank you for all your wisdom, strength and planning skills and all you have taught us. See ya later!
