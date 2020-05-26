William “Bill” Richard Dickson lived in California for 68 years, and Joshua Tree for the last 28 years. He passed away in his home on May 7, 2020, at 71 years old.
Bill was born to William Robert and Doris Lorraine Dickson in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on January 10, 1949.
Bill had many jobs over the years, including: Truck driver in LA for APA Trucking for 15 years, finishing carpenter at Desert Hospital in Palm Springs, Farrier, Bible College teacher, pastor for Todd’s Retirement Home, Morongo Basin school bus driver for 23 years and the pastor of Pioneertown Church for the last 20 years.
Bill enlisted in the Marine Corp August 11, 1967, during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as an administrative clerk. He was transferred to Active Duty Reserve August 10, 1969, as a corporal and later honorably discharged.
Bill had many hobbies over the years including surfing, horseback riding, biking, wood shop, weaving wool, reloading, target practice, cooking, photography, piano, violin, flying drones and watching movies with family. Bill has rebuilt an engine and had a collection of knives and flashlights.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, William Robert Dickson, his mother, Doris Lorraine Barnette and his brother, Tom Dickson.
He is survived by his stepmother, Ruby Dickson, along with his brothers, Tim, Dan and Jim, his wife of the last 28 years, Kim Dickson, his daughters, Lila Campbell (Tim) and Chere’ Dickson and his stepchildren, Aliza Duckworth (Jason), Bobby Mills (Sara), Jolene Nevins (Justin) and Joshua Ashlyn.
Bill had 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who he prayed for every day.
He leaves behind many friends and coworkers that will miss him terribly.
He was a blessing to his family, church and community.
Bill Dickson enjoyed learning about all of God’s creation and teaching others about what he’d learned. He tried to live a life that glorified his savior Jesus Christ and was eagerly awaiting his return.
Bill’s celebration of life will be held after the social distancing restrictions are lifted so we can all celebrate together.
