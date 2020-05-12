Regina Esther Giron, a 53-year resident of California and a 30-year resident of Morongo Valley, died after a long battle with diabetes and several strokes on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Palm Springs Medical Center. She was 75 years old.
The daughter of Balbino Reyes and Isolina Silva de Fuentes, she was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Santa Ana, El Salvador, Central America.
She worked as a secretary for a doctor in Ciudad Arte near San Salvador before retiring.
She served as a president of the Altar Guild and the Ladies of the Rosary, and she assembled and donated thousands of rosaries to whoever requested all over the world. For a period of time she also successfully managed the bingo at Saint Mary’s church.
She had an incredible ability to read bilingually and frequently visited the Yucca Valley library, a habit her sons acquired. She often read the Bible back and forth and her favorite readings were the Psalms. She was a very faithful Catholic and would enjoy attending Mass as often as possible. She also liked to help her son at his computer shop.
She was preceded in death by her father, Balbino Reyes, and her mother, Isolina Silva de Fuentes.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rene Ariel Giron; four wonderful sons and their beautiful wives: Rene A.A. and Giovanna, Fabian and Rosita, Lawrence and Maggie and Edward and Cindy; her sisters, Ruth Herlong, Lilliam Quave, Gilberto Fuentes, Tony Silva and Israel Reyes; and her 12 grandchildren, including Samantha, Vanessa, Emilio, Elias, Liberty, Sabrina, Alisa Sophia, Andre, Emily and Eddie.
All memorial services are private.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Saint Mary of the Valley, 7495 Church St., Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
Goodbye, Regina, you were a loving grandmother, a wonderful mother and a complete wife.
