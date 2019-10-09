Loris Rae Adams-Gramm was born March 18, 1939, in New York.
Her family moved to California when she was about 3 years old. She was a resident of Flamingo Heights near Yucca Valley since the ’70s.
Eventually it was necessary for her to live with her daughter Mendy. Mendy and her family provided a loving, comforting environment for Lorie through all her Alzheimer’s days. She passed away in their home on Aug. 5, 2019, at the age of 80 years.
The Gramm family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support shown to them during this difficult time.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Charles Gramm, her sister, Gladys Adams-Hanson, six children, 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family, including Lee Meriwether.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four of her siblings.
Over the years she frequented the Desert Hot Springs Spa, where she was affectionately nicknamed “Mom.”
She was always joyfully teaching people the good news about the Kingdom of God. She looked forward to the Bible’s promise of the earth becoming a paradise, at which time the dead will be resurrected.
All who knew this special lady are invited to attend the memorial service for her at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 55570 Jesse Road in Landers. Phone: (760) 364-3142.
In lieu of cards or flowers, her family would appreciate donations to help with her private burial at sea. Gofundme.com/loris-gramm has been set up for those who wish to help.
Commented