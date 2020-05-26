Elisabeth ‘Liz’ Kerz

Elisabeth Kerz, of Yucca Valley, died of pancreatic cancer at her home on May 11, 2020. She was a 57-year resident of California and a 37-year resident of Yucca Valley.
The daughter of Helen Kerz, she was born July 24, 1930, in Yugoslavia (Croatia).
Liz was always a homemaker. She was a devoted and loving oma (grandmother) who cherished every opportunity to spend time baking, cooking, quilting, gardening and entertaining. She loved playing games; bingo was her favorite.
Liz was very close to grandchildren, children, and her beloved best friends.
Liz was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Peter Kerz, in 1992.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen, her sons, Fred and Bob, and her grandsons, Brian and Adam.
Since most of her family is out of the country, a celebration of life will be planned once all the pandemic travel and assembly restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or by calling (877) 573-9971.
We will dearly miss you, Mom.
