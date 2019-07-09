Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School won the installation’s intramural soccer finals against Headquarters Battalion at Felix Field aboard the Combat Center, June 7.
Observation Post News
Lt. Col. Erick T. Clark relinquished his role as commanding officer to Lt. Col. Robert M. Barnhart Jr. during the change of command ceremony for 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment aboard the Combat Center on Monday.
Phelps Mess Hall celebrated a grand re-opening aboard the Combat Center, Monday.
The Air Combat Element, known as the ACE, plays an integral role in the Marine Air Ground Task Force, as it conducts offensive, defensive and all other air operations to support the Marine Air Ground Task Force mission. Marine aviation provides the Marines of the MAGTF the operational flexib…
Twentynine Palms is renowned for its sweltering temperatures as summer reaches its peak. During this time of year, Combat Center residents find ways to keep cool and stay active in the rising temperatures.
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. – The American Legion and Marine Corps League of Big Bear Lake, Calif., hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Gold Star Memorial in Big Bear Lake, Monday.
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Marines, sailors and guests gathered for the relief and appointment ceremony of Sgt. Maj Bradley Kasal and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield on the parade field aboard Camp Pendleton, May 18.
The 4th Annual Ride for Freedom, Freedom to Ride (Sober) Motorcycle Ride took place aboard the Combat Center, on May 18. The event was held in an effort to spread awareness for safe and sober riding.
Commented