Most of the people of the Morongo Basin have accepted with grace and understanding the health officers’ orders to stay at home and cover their faces when out on essential business.
News reports from other places in the country show a few people reacting with selfishness and downright cruelty. A city in Oklahoma, Stillwater, had to rescind its face-covering order after citizens abused and threatened to kill store and restaurant employees — people just doing their jobs to help their neighborhood and feed their families. Police in Michigan arrested a man who was filmed on security video wiping his nose on a Dollar Tree employee’s shirt after she told him he had to wear a mask.
And in the most horrifying incident, three people are accused of killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint, Michigan, because he insisted their relative wear a mask while shopping.
Now that businesses are starting to reopen -- some more than the current orders allow -- and life begins to look a little more normal, we in the Basin all have to keep up our good, if frustrating work, of caring for each other. We have to continue to care for our families, our neighbors and their loved ones by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from the people we don’t live with, washing our hands frequently and wearing masks.
No doubt the practices of social distancing and mask wearing, already grating on some nerves, will become more annoying as the end of the crisis grows tantalizingly close but remains frustratingly out of reach.
If things start feeling more normal, it will be easy to ask why we can’t just start acting the way we did before. But the novel coronavirus 2019 is still out there. It’s still deadly. It’s still showing itself in new symptoms. So far we know it can make it impossible to breathe. It causes blood clots, destroys the kidneys, inflames the blood vessels, weakens the heart and tricks the immune system into overreaction. Sure, many young people are spared. Others seem to suffer strokes, or cardiac complications. And in some people it causes nothing at all -- fooling them into thinking they aren’t infected and are safe to be around.
We urge our readers, however, to keep their eyes on the prize and continue, as they have throughout this crisis, to think of the needs of others. Realize that even if you don’t feel sick, you could be bringing sickness to others. And even if you’re frustrated, the employees at local businesses are doing the best they can in a hard situation and deserve patience and thanks.
Have faith that every night, no matter how long and dark, is followed inevitably by dawn. We will get through this the same way we have gotten through other crises, together.
40% of the country follows a Con man and thinks wearing a mask takes away their freedom somehow. No one is coming together. 40% of the country wants a dictator instead of a democratic republic. These are scary times. Don't shoot the messenger.
