The national day of thanks is upon us once again and finds that the Morongo Basin, though it faces its share of problems, also has much for which it can be thankful.
We would like to suggest a few blessings for our readers to acknowledge while they enjoy their Thanksgiving meals.
We are blessed to know that across the Basin there are people who work hard to make certain that no one is left out of the Thanksgiving feast.
From the Twentynine Palms High School Interact Club providing turkeys and other food to needy families, to John’s Place in Yucca Valley giving out free meals; there is no need for anyone to go hungry today.
We are grateful for the economic progress which is being seen across the Basin, from Twentynine Palms to Morongo Valley, in part because of the millions of people f locking to the area for Joshua Tree National Park and recently created national monuments like the Sand to Snow Monument.
We are thankful for the men and women who serve in the county fire department and work hard every day to keep us safe.
We are also thankful for the men and women who serve their community as sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers and national park rangers, along with the volunteers who help them do their work every day.
We are grateful to live in a nation where good people from the left and right can argue quite vociferously about any number of topics online and still remain friends in real life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.