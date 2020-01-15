For the past two decades Twentynine Palms churches and their flocks have been celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that bears the civil rights leader’s name.
The celebration begins at 8 a.m. with a short march up Adobe Road to commemorate the much longer marches taken by King and his fellow civil rights champions.
It will continue with a prayer bowl featuring inspirational words and songs.
Through no one’s fault, this celebration has drawn mostly residents from the east side of the Morongo Basin, which is a shame because Dr. King’s legacy is one that ought to be celebrated by everyone.
As King himself wrote in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
With that in mind, we would like to issue a general invitation to residents on the east side, those who are not otherwise obligated Monday, Jan. 20, to make the short trip east to Twentynine Palms to take part in a celebration of a man whose courage and sacrifice helped make this nation a better place for everyone.
We guarantee you will make new friends and you will be inspired, if not by the words of the speakers than by the performances of musicians and singers. You will also come away with a better understanding of what makes Twentynine Palms a special place, a great sense of community.
So get up early Monday, get yourself dressed up nice and make the short trip to Adobe Road and Veterans Way in Twentynine Palms and take part in a small celebration of a great American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.