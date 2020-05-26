The coronavirus crisis has caused many changes in American society. We now think in terms of social distancing, mask wearing and only leaving the house when it is absolutely necessary.
Every aspect of our lives, from work to school and from nutrition to exercise, has been touched in one way or another by this pandemic.
Unfortunately, one aspect of American society that has been if anything magnified by the crisis is our ability to vilify anyone who disagrees with us on any subject.
Social media these days is replete with people accusing one another of all kinds of nefarious actions and motives with one side claiming the crisis is being used to strip people of their rights and the other side claiming rich people want to sacrifice lives by reopening the economy early so they can go back to making money.
One side says you don’t care about the suffering that is ongoing because of the lockdown. The other side says you don’t care about the lives that will be lost if we end the lockdown too quickly.
One side says you are tramping on people rights. The other side says we are just trying to keep people safe.
The conversation goes back and forth but as people are talking not with each other but at each other the result is not any kind of consensus but rather a continuation and a deepening of the divide which has plagued this country for many years.
Ultimately, the country will need to find a solution that balances the need for safety, particularly among our most vulnerable residents, and the need to begin recovering the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.
In order to do that we are all going to have to be willing to listen to and understand one another.
(4) comments
Great editorial!
Thanks. We do need to stop finding past fault and must move together as a people as we did in WWII.
Placing blame on the past for what is happening now is non-productive. Lets find a joint solution if that is even possible.
Again - thanks.
Thank you for this editorial. Our different today are as dividing as they were during the Civil War. The callenges we face are serious and will not disappear when we are not focus and paying attention. If we lack the ability, the initiative and the strength to change change, the great challenge our forefathers gave us to succeed with this new government and its new constitution will fail. We need leadership. We need a
I like it.
The leadership of this country is dividing us politically just as much as CVID-19. We all remember this: When Benjamin Franklin was 81 years old, at the close of the Constitutional Convention, when Franklin walk out of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, a lady ask doctor Franklin: "Well Doctor what we got a republican or a monarchy?" He replied "A republic, if you can keep it." -- Library of Congress. That's where we're at now. It seems like most all of European countries and their leaders are rooting for us to hang on to it. There can be no Victory without a struggle or political fight. And that's where we're at... trying to hang on to a Republic threatened by dark political powers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.