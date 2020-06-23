A lot of debate has raged lately over the need to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has taken more than 121,000 lives in the United States alone.
As we are beginning to open our businesses up again, now is not the time to let up on the basic precautions we need to take to keep ourselves and others safe from this highly contagious disease. Twentynine Palms City Manager Frank Luckino recently made that point and it rings true. (where did he make the point?)
The fact is, wearing a mask is not just an imposition. It is a way that we can show how much we care about our community and our fellow residents. As Luckino pointed out, a spike in COVID-19 cases could lead to another shutdown of the economy, affecting everyone much more harshly than the wearing of a mask.
We have been very fortunate in the Morongo Basin that our residents’ diligence in wearing masks and maintaining social distancing kept our rates of infection low and kept the Hi-Desert Medical Center from being overwhelmed by patients.
We need to remember, however, that the threat of the virus is far from over. As more testing is done, we see that there are still more people getting sick. We need to continue to maintain our vigilance until more effective treatments or a vaccine can be found.
It may be inconvenient, but we owe it to the first responders and medical health professionals who risk their lives every day trying to keep us safe and healthy. We owe it to the essential workers who have continued to work to keep us fed and supplied and our economy going. We owe it to our friends and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the virus than we are.
We’ve heard the arguments against mask wearing, and we know that taking another order from the government grates on many of the fiercely independent people of the Hi-Desert. But there is another attribute of the desert’s people. We are well known for reaching out a helping hand to neighbors in need. Wearing a mask in public is simply another way we can all do that. It’s a way of doing what so many people in the desert do every day: taking care of each other. Let’s honor that proud tradition in the simplest way possible. Let’s put on our masks.
(4) comments
I put on a new mask every time I go into a different place.
Have you seen some of the people's masks? They look so nasty , crusty and disgusting I can't see how they could even be healthy , much less preventing the spread of anything. I would hate to see their underwear, thats for sure.
Freshly hand washed and drip dried cloth mask covers my mouth and nose, leather work gloves for gas pumps, door handles and general stuff. Nitrile gloves for work requiring dexterity and touch. Handkerchief over N95 or respirator now for high dust situations. Before and after sanitize of jobsite area.
I care about my health and welfare as well as others.
The price of freedom is only to wear a mask and be extra careful.
Not much freedom in a hospital bed me thinks.
Save that one Josh. That was indeed funny. Incorporate the dirty underwear joke into your open mike debut in Joshua Tree. I've seen those masks you speak of... they look like horse blankets left over from the last cattle drive.
... however and I thank them for wearing a mask to protect others in the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.