The outbreak of COVID-19 is radically changing how everything from governments and businesses to churches operate. It is the duty of each of us to be a role model now, to be the voice of reason and the picture of sensible precautions. Several local leaders are taking on that role, and we hope to see more follow suit.
As soon as health officials started limiting gatherings, the Morongo Valley Community Services District began holding its meetings online. As the Morongo Unified School District board tackled school closures, those meetings were held online, allowing families to participate without putting themselves in danger. Other government agencies are moving to Zoom or other online hosting apps for their meetings.
We hope more follow suit, and soon. This is a rural area, and not everyone has easy access to the internet at home. Maybe that is the barrier keeping some groups, like the Yucca Valley Town Council, from going fully online. But it is necessary to do whatever we all can to move online as much as possible. And in the future, let’s remember how important connectivity was in this rural area and do whatever we can to support efforts to make sure everyone has access to the internet.
Religious organizations are another group that have had to move quickly to change the way they run. Some have made the transition to online streaming while others have had to close. As county health experts and leaders struggle with whether to allow drive-in churches, local churches have followed their lead while advocating for themselves. Many have been role models during this time, agreeing to enforce social distancing rules by making sure everyone stays in their cars and stopping the practice of passing out paper bulletins and accepting cash. Again, as the pandemic continues, we hope to see more taking this leadership role in keeping their flocks safe.
We all can be that leader our local community needs — wearing face coverings and staying home as much as possible, while showing care and consideration for others.
It’s easy to pass on a Facebook meme about the heroes and angels in essential jobs right now, but it’s more important to care for them by following health department orders and doing simple things like refraining from touching items you’re not going to buy, not crowding or coughing on others in stores and supporting them when they advocate for better protections and pay. But those are things we can all do, and very easily, too.
We’re all in a state of change right now. Sometimes it seems like those changes are moving too slowly, but that may just be a side effect of living in the pandemic — everything seems simultaneously to be trapped in amber and yet speeding forward at gut-sickening haste into an uncertain future.
What we can be sure of is that we all need each other — to be careful, to be safe and to get through this together.
(2) comments
And the author of this garbage is who ?
What a hack job .
'everything seems simultaneously to be trapped in amber and yet speeding forward at gut-sickening haste into an uncertain future."
This reads like a 7th grade Debbie downer wrote it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.