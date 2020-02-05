The nation will soon renew a tradition that dates back to the earliest days of the republic, the once every ten years head count of every resident.
Census numbers are used for everything from districting, states often gain and lose congressional districts based on census numbers, to economic development, communities with growing populations are attractive to businesses looking for new locations.
Number also affect the amount of state and federal funding communities can expect to receive
It is therefore imperative for Morongo Basin communities to do everything they can to make sure each community’s population is accurately reflected in the count that will officially begin April 1.
It is therefore of the utmost importance that residents respond to and fill out questionnaires sent to them by the census bureau. Doing so will be safe, easy and will help your community thrive in the coming decade.
Twentynine Palms will have a slight edge this year because residents are working to form a Complete Count Committee to oversee efforts to reach out to residents and educate them on the need to take part in the census.
It remains, however, important for every community in the Morongo Basin, from Morongo Valley in the west to Wonder Valley in the east, to be accurately counted and that will take everyone working together.
So let’s not be afraid, let’s be counted. Everyone needs to be counted because everyone counts.
