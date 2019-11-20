With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Small Business Saturday is not far behind. We urge residents across the Morongo Basin to take part in what has become an annual celebration of all things small and local.
In a time when fewer and fewer giant corporations seem to be controlling more and more of the business community around the globe, it is nice to know there are still family-owned businesses that care more about taking care of their customers than the bottom line.
It is to celebrate these independent entrepreneurs that Small Business Saturday was created. We have plenty of these people here in the Morongo Basin, people who are interested in more than operating a business, they are keenly interested in being part of their communities.
Small business people in the Morongo Basin donate to local charities and support youth sports teams. They participate in local service groups and support local schools. They provide entry-level employment to many of our young residents.
Small business owners from one end of the Basin to the other, too many to be listed here, work hard every day to make life better for their fellow residents, so it’s not too much to ask for one day when we make an effort to seek them out and show them love and support.
This year, instead of sequestering yourself in front of a computer and ordering all your presents from Amazon, we suggest you make a list, check it twice and make the rounds of our small businesses where you will be able to see, up close and personal, the gift that will brighten someone’s Christmas while speaking directly to the person who will help you select the gift and may even wrap it for you.
