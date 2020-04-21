Local news promotes community and local business and protects taxpayers. For 84 years for The Desert Trail and 63 years for the Hi-Desert Star, we have stood up for what’s right — making sure the people of this area are informed and empowered. Along the way, we’ve done some good, like helping found Copper Mountain College, offering scholarships to high school students every year.
Now, like media outlets across the country, the Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail are making news about the coronavirus crisis free to the public. In fact, since first going online decades ago, it has always been our commitment that we will provide the most vital information for our communities for free.
But providing that news isn’t free to us. Our reporters are working every day, tracking down and verifying information about this disease and its impact on our Morongo Basin. They are interviewing direct sources, fact-checking rumors and sharing it all with you. And they’re doing it while the pandemic has struck a blow to the local economy.
Our business relies on advertising and subscribers to survive, and with the economy staggering, an advertising deficit is creating a significant financial challenge for us.
Many of you already subscribe, and we are more than grateful (learn more at https://tinyurl.com/HDPsubscribe). We need our subscribers and we hope the relationship is mutually beneficial.
But with the challenges we now face, we are looking for new ways to provide local news and information as a public service.
If you believe local, trustworthy information is critical, especially now, please donate to help keep us on this job. Contributions to this fund will help pay for resources to cover the effect of the virus on our Hi-Desert communities — information on testing sites, positive cases, medical care, where to get food and supplies and the impact to our students, seniors and everyone in the Morongo Basin family.
All donations to this fund are tax deductible. Thank you for your support of our staff at the Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail during this critical time.
You can donate online at https://givebutter.com/hidesertpublishing,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.