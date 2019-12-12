It is well past time for government officials to acknowledge that certain parts of the Morongo Basin are not designed to cope with any more than a light sprinkling of rain.
Joshua Tree is the prime example of this public works problem. Whenever a storm of any size hits the region, Twentynine Palms Highway is flooded. Sometimes it is just water rushing across the road, but other times mud and debris block traffic on the only thoroughfare that crosses the Morongo Basin.
Meanwhile, homes south of the highway are often clogged and nearly destroyed by mudslides.
The cost to recover from these storms is in the millions.
We think it would be better for the county and state to work on a project to prevent future flooding.
In Twentynine Palms, similar flooding swept through whenever there was a big storm until a flood control channel was carved out of the center of town.
We envision a similar project for the Joshua Tree area. The community serves as a nexus between the western and eastern Morongo Basin and by extension, western and eastern San Bernardino County. It’s also the point through which millions of people travel to and from Joshua Tree National Park. With all that in mind, we would think government officials from every level would be interested in keeping traffic flowing no matter what the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.