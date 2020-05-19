We choose to fly a flag in our front yard to support our president. This is America, it is our First Amendment right to do so.
To the coward who sent hate mail full of typos and expletives, with a fake return address, to us and two other homes (that we know of) in the Sky Harbor area, our flag will continue to fly. Fellow supporters of our president, who have now heard of your hate mail tactic, will soon begin flying their flags as well.
By the way, addressing the envelope to “DJT worshiper” is totally wrong; we do not worship President Trump, we worship Jesus Christ. God bless America!
How sad on all fronts.
I know when myself and others that I personally know fly the flag of The United States of America it is to honor this great nation and the people past and present that made or make this nation great, not to honor any particular individual.
