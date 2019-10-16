I volunteered to help patrol Bhakti in Twentynine Palms.
From Wednesday night until Sunday morning about 2 a.m. I saw zero drug use, zero use of alcohol (most alcohol I saw was in my golf cart) and zero indecent exposure.
Seen people changing or bathing, but I looked away ’cause that would be peeping and that is creepy.
Seen zero animosity or vandalizing. Every morning was peaceful and quiet with some low music and chants.
At night, it got a little bit more upbeat, yet was shut down by 11 p.m. (the base don’t shut down artillery exercises that shake my windows and fly helicopters over my house in all hours of any day or night), and yes, I live near the golf course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.