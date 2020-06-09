What if?
I believe a pattern is developing with Trump, the person I voted for to serve us as our president. He is deliberately degrading the voting system as well as our Constitution. He claims mail-in ballots are, or will be in his case, fraudulent. There is no evidence of a large or even a small scale issue of voter fraud in the vote by mail system.
So the “What if” is, what to do when he declines to leave the White House should he lose the election?
We all realize, it will be a fraudulent election, rigged by the liberals and the mail-in voting system and supported by the “fake news.” Thus a perfect storm for he and his followers.
So what happens when he proclaims, “I will not leave!”?
I do hope the Department of Justice — pretty slim chance with enabler Barr as the Attorney General in place, so it might be the military, if need be — makes plans to remove him from the White House should he lose. If they are not planning to do so then we are on our way to a dictatorship.
He and his followers need to know a plan exists and will be implemented should he decide not to have a peaceful transition of power which we have had for over these 240-plus years.
Having taken the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States 11 times — from midshipman, Marine officer, City Council member and Sheriff’s Department employee — I find no room to allow Trump to continue in office should he lose.
Hopefully none of this will happen. But he is telegraphing that he will not go when the time comes for him to do so — what then?
